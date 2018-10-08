Dog found skinned with its tail removed in Thurston County

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A couple out for a walk made a gruesome discovery Friday: a dead dog that had been skinned and its tail removed.

Lt. Tim Rudloff with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was found around 6:45 p.m. on 6th Avenue Southeast near the Nisqually River.

Rudloff said Monday it did not appear that the dog died of natural causes. There were no bite marks on the dog’s body or evidence that an animal was responsible.

It was unclear if this could be related to a series of cat mutilations. Rudloff said the case is classified as an animal cruelty investigation.

Officials could not identify the dog’s breed.

Animal Services is also investigating and will perform a necropsy on the dog.