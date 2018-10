CHEHALIS, Wash. — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 15-year-old Haily Cheney, who disappeared in Chehalis.

Deputies said she was last seen around 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 getting into a small gray car, possibly an Acura or similar type.

She has purple hair, is 5-foot, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, gray Seaside sweat pants and a baseball cap.

Call 911 if you know where deputies can find her.