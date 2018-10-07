Rams wearing green ribbons in support of Paul Allen’s cancer battle

SEATTLE – At the end of the day, football is still just a game.

The Los Angels Rams are paying tribute to the Seattle Seahawks’ owner during the teams’ game Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

The Rams announced they’ll be wearing lime green ribbons in support of Paul Allen, who announced last week that he’s battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma for the second time.

“We send our well wishes to Mr. Allen, his family + the entire Seahawks organization,” the Rams said on their official Twitter account.

Allen has said he plans to fight the cancer aggressively. He overcame it in 2009.