× Man wanted in Mason County after disappearing from court-ordered treatment

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities in Mason County are looking for a man they say left his court-ordered treatment program.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Paul White, 50, had been on a court-ordered furlough for inpatient treatment starting on Aug. 27.

The treatment center discovered he was missing Sunday morning (Oct. 7).

White has reportedly threatened to shoot law enforcement officers in the past.

If you see him, police say don’t approach him, but do call 911.