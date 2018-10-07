LIVE UPDATE: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – Another week, another pivotal game.

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) play host to the Los Angeles Rams (4-0) on Sunday, with a chance to take a big step toward making a race of it in the NFC West.

The Seahawks will face two fierce defensive linemen in Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, after struggling mightily in their opening games against Khalil Mack and Von Miller. But if Seattle can find a way to get its running game going – and keep Russell Wilson off his back – it’s got a chance to move to one game back in the division.

