Frank Clark, Chris Carson in lineup for Seahawks against Rams

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks’ inactive list looks a little better each week.

A week after getting wide receiver Doug Baldwin back in the lineup, Seattle reintroduced another offensive weapon in Chris Carson as it prepared to face the Los Angeles Rams in a 1:25 p.m. game at Century Link Field that will be broadcast on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

Defensive lineman Frank Clark was also active for the game after missing most of the week with an illness.

A familiar name returned to the inactive list in running back C.J. Prosise, who was apparently a healthy scratch after not being listed on the injury report during the week.

Linebacker K.J. Wright was out again as expected after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, though the team has said they expect he’s getting close to a return. Defensive end Rasheem Green was also out as expected with a knee injury.

Also inactive were defensive tackle Nazair Jones; offensive lineman Ethan Pocic; safety T.J. Green; and wide receiver Keenan Reynolds.