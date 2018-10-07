Four dead after pickup crashes into bridge near Sea-Tac Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHCENTER, Wash. -- Four people died overnight after a truck they were in crashed into a bridge on SR 518.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a serious crash on EB 518 near I-5. Officers found a white pick-up truck veered off the road and crashed into a bridge.

Four people inside the white pick-up truck died at the scene, and a fifth person who was ejected from the vehicle was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The person who was ejected is expected to survive, Johnson said.

The ramps onto I-5 are open, but the ramp onto I-405 remained closed as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday while traffic officers continued their investigation.