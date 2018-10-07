× Facebook message about your account being cloned is a hoax

Have you received this message on Facebook? It’s the latest Facebook hoax causing concern and confusion among many users.

“Hi…I actually got another friend request from you yesterday…which I ignored so you may want to check your account. Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears…then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too…I had to do the people individually. Good Luck!”

Tech Expert Burton Kelso told our sister station WDAF, that you can stop forwarding this latest warning to your friends about being hacked.

Kelso said the best thing you can do is just ignore it and delete it.

“Occasionally Facebook accounts are cloned and the hackers will send your friends phishing emails to dupe them into clicking on a link that will infect them,” Kelso explained.

Kelso said the best way to keep your Facebook account from getting cloned is to hide your “friends list.”

As of now, ignore the ‘Got Another Friend Request from You’ message.