Chris Cornell memorialized with life-size bronze statue in Seattle

SEATTLE — A life-size bronze statue of late singer Chris Cornell was unveiled outside the Museum of Pop Culture on Sunday.

The statue sculpted by artist Nick Marras showcased the grunge pioneer in one of his iconic poses with his signature boots, dog tag, layers and long locks.

“As an artist, my husband was not only one of the greatest voices in rock history but also one of the greatest and most prolific poets of his time- his contribution to music birthed a movement that would leave an indelible mark on popular music forever,” Chris’s wife Vicky Cornell said.

She commissioned and donated the statue to MoPOP.

Since announcing plans for the statue, MoPOP and the Cornell family have received an overwhelming response from the community wanting to honor Chris’ life.

“MoPOP serves to celebrate the Seattle music scene and the luminaries who have emerged from the Northwest and Chris was a key figure who has made a lasting impact on generations worldwide,” Jasen Emmons, Artistic Director at MoPOP said.

The decision was made to move the statue unveiling from Wednesday, August 29 to Sunday, October 7 to accommodate crowds.

Following the unveiling footage of Soundgarden’s performance at The Wiltern, captured by the Artist Den, will be screened inside MoPOP’s Sky Church.

The Grammy-winning lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave was found dead in a Detroit hotel room hours after a Soundgarden concert May 18, 2017.

A medical examiner determined the 52-year-old died of suicide.