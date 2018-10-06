× One killed in Bellingham random assault spree, two hurt

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man is dead and two people are hurt after a random attack spree in Bellingham Saturday morning. The suspect is now in custody, according to police.

At about 11 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Lakeway Drive after a woman reported being hit in the face.

Police said another report came in shortly after of a man who was assaulted nearby.

A third person was left die on a trail near Meador Avenue after he was discovered with severe injuries. Officers said the victim died before they arrived.

Witnesses later reported seeing the suspect with blood on his clothing and hands, and he was later taken into custody. A perimeter was set up with the help of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and a police K-9 team.

Police said the victims do not appear to have connections to each other or the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.