Federal administrator accused of touching employee in Oregon

BEND, Ore. — Prosecutors in central Oregon have accused the head of the Washington state office for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of touching and exposing himself to an employee over the summer.

The Bend Bulletin reports that 52-year-old Eric Rickerson faces six counts, including coercion, third-degree sex abuse, harassment and indecency.

Court records show Erickson, who lives in Olympia, Washington, is accused of touching the woman’s chest and thigh without her consent and exposing himself to her on July 9 in Sunriver, Oregon.

Erickson was arraigned in Deschutes County Circuit Court Thursday. A judge ordered him to have no contact with the woman.

Rickerson declined to comment when reached by phone. His lawyer, Casey Baxter, did not immediately return a message.

A Fish and Wildlife spokesman, Gavin Shire, says the agency has taken “appropriate administrative steps” but he declined to elaborate, citing personnel matters.