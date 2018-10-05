× Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers Costume Fun Run: Calling all Superheroes, ghosts & goblins

TRI-CITIES — A great way to show off your Halloween spirit and support one of our Crime Stoppers programs is coming up later this month.

It’s the 2018 Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers Costume Fun Run.

It’s Saturday, October 27th.

The run starts at 9am at Columbia Park in Kennewick and goes along the Columbia River.

You don’t have to wear a costume — but why wouldn’t you — especially with a costume contest at the end!

Cost:

$25 for people ages 13 and up

$15 for kids 12 and under

CLICK HERE to sign-up for the 2018 Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers Costume Fun Run.