CHEHALIS, Wash. –Crews worked to put out an expansive fire at a downtown Chehalis business Friday night.

Fire engulfed A Glass Guy, LLC in the 400 block of NW North Street in Chehalis, Centralia Fire officials said.

Right now: We are responding with one engine and a ladder truck on a mutual aid response to a working fire in commercial occupancy at 474 NW North St in Chehalis. — Centralia Fire/EMS (@RFA_PIO) October 6, 2018

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire was not known.

Railroad tracks near the fire were closed to traffic, officials said.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.