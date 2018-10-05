Hundreds of live chickens missing in Skagit County; farmers say it’s no yolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. -- Hundreds of live chickens and other livestock are turning up missing from farms in Skagit County, costing farmers thousands of dollars.

But loyal customers are coming to the rescue.

Farmers George and Eiko Vojkovich own a 60-acre farm along the Skagit River. The couple told Q13 News that over the course of months, nearly 1,000 chickens were stolen from their hen house.

Neighbors are reporting stolen chickens and livestock, too.

Many of the stolen hens are showing up for sale on Facebook and Craigslist. The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating the thefts.

"You're trying so hard and there's so much money in it," George said. "Everything you buy is so expensive."

The couple also raises certified-organic Wagyu beef on the ranch. They've taken quite a hit financially due to the thefts and lost revenue.

But neighbors are helping them mount a comeback. A Go-Fund Me Page has raised more than $16,000 to build new hen houses closer to the main house and replace the stolen hens.

They plan to beef up security, too.

"They're loyal customers," George said. "It's heartwarming."

If you have any information on the thefts, please call the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.