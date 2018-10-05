Help ID ‘smash and grab’ booze bandit seen busting store’s windows with bags of rocks

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

A ‘smash and grab’ burglar busts into a Bartell’s in Burien with a bag of rocks. He boosted dozens of bottles of booze: Mostly Hennessey, but some Crown Royal as well.

King County Sheriff’s detectives need to know his name.

They say all in all, he’s stolen more than $2,000 of liquor — hitting the same store twice — 10 days apart, while it’s closed and no one’s around.

His first burglary on September 20th didn’t start off like he planned. “It appears he left his bag of tricks, his hard objects at the front, so he ran to the back and realized he had to break into the second display case and he didn’t have his rocks, so he had to run all the way back to the front of the store again, all the way to the back of the store a second time, this time he had his bag of rocks and he was able to break open the cabinet where the hard alcohol was kept and then you can see him loading all the liquor bottles into his backpack,” described King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “The second incident happened 10 days later on the 30th of September. Same thing. This time he had a red bag, or a red shirt. Looks like he brought more rocks with him this time. The first time he really struggled to break that front window and this time he didn’t. He smashed the window and it broke completely this time on the first hit. He hit it a second time just to kind of help and then he went right in, again, ran to the back of the store, knew exactly what he was looking for, loaded up all the hard alcohol items and he was in and out within just over a minute this time. We want this guy. We want to get him off the street and he’s already hit the same store twice, so if he’s hitting Bartell’s and he’s hitting the same store twice, there’s a good possibility he’s going to hit other stores in the downtown Burien area that he’s already figured out what he’s after and he’s going to move to the next store, next week and work on doing the same thing.”

If you recognize anything about this destructive booze bandit, or maybe heard someone bragging about busting into a Bartell's in Burien and now had a bunch of bottles of Hennessey and Crown Royal, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).