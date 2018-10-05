Carlos Munoz-Luis: Help hunt wanted domestic violence offender nicknamed ‘Cuba’

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month — putting a spotlight on the fight against convicted woman abuser’s like Carlos Munoz-Luis – a.k.a. ‘Cuba.’

He’ wanted in Franklin County on charges for two domestic violence assaults — one of them aggravated — and violation of a protection order.

He has a long history of domestic violence in the Tri-Cities.

He’s accused of terrorizing a victim in Pasco while in and out of jail in 2015. He’s been on the run ever since.

He’s 35 years old, 5’8”, weighs 160 pounds and has a Bulldog tattooed on his left shoulder.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call the Crime Stoppers hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.