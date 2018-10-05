Camron Gaunt and Monique Koenig: Wanted couple accused of robbing barista at gunpoint

WANTED IN MOUNTLAKE TERRACE —

An unusual robbery in Mountlake Terrace: Detectives say 10-time convicted felon, Camron Gaunt, is accused of robbing a barista at gunpoint. It’s not unusual to see a guy robbing a coffee stand, but they usually do it alone. This time, police say, Gaunt had an accomplice — his girlfriend — Monique Koenig.

Detectives are hoping you can help find this criminal couple who are both wanted in Mountlake Terrace.

“In our area we don’t get a lot of armed robberies with handguns, especially at the coffee stands,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Det. Carl Cronk. “On September 13th, about 7am, our suspect, Camron Gaunt pulled up to the Roosters Espresso stand at 70th and 220th and pointed a handgun at our victim, who’s the barista and demanded cash. After receiving the cash from the barista he fled the scene in a car. In the car, with him, was a female, who we believe is his girlfriend, Monique. The barista, the victim, she was alert enough to grab the license plate of the vehicle as it drove away and our investigation led us to find the vehicle and get an identification on Camron through that. It’s important to get Camron in custody. He’s pointing guns at innocent victims. It’s startling to the victims. My fear is that if he isn’t apprehended and placed into custody that he’ll continue to escalate and someone will eventually get hurt.”

Gaunt has more than 10 felony convictions -- including Possession of a Dangerous Weapon and three bank robberies he just got out of prison for.

He's got multiple warrants for his arrest.

He's 35 years old. Monique Koenig is 36.

Detectives think they could be driving a black 2016 Chevy Silverado with Washington state license plates C09087M.

Detectives think they could be hiding in the North Bend or Chelan area.

If you know where to find them, use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call the Crime Stoppers hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).