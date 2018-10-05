× ‘Bittersweet’ NBA exhibition game to tip off at KeyArena

SEATTLE, WA – On Friday, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors are taking on the Sacramento Kings at KeyArena in a pre-season exhibition game.

This is the first time the NBA has been back in Seattle since 2008, the last season for the Sonics.

Despite the ten years the team has been gone, and despite two other teams playing at KeyArena, fans were decked out in Sonics gear.

Many going to the game say the NBA exhibition at Key Arena is bitter sweet.

They say they’re happy to see NBA back in Seattle but want their Sonics back.

Tip-off for the game is at 7:30 p.m.

This story will updated.