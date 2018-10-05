Aaron Dechand: Crime Stopper of Inland NW offering double reward for wanted ‘Repeat Offender’

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest has Aaron Dechand classified as a ‘Repeat Offender’ — that means you get double the cash reward if your tip helps catch him.

He’s wanted in Spokane County for trying to elude police and drug possession. He also has a Department of Corrections Escape warrant for breaking probation on an auto theft conviction.

Aaron Dechand is 40 years old, 5’8” and weighs 160 pounds.

Get that double reward by using the P3 Tips App, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS if you can tell Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest where he’s hiding.