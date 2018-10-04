Voter registration scam targeting Washington residents through text messages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- If you want to register to vote in Washington, you can do it online or in person, but you can't do it by phone or text message.

That's the message from the Washington Secretary of State's Office, which says that scammers are trying to get your personal information by sending fraudulent text messages claiming to be from TurboVote, a tool that's used nationwide to help people register to vote.

Although TurboVote does send out text messages sometimes, those messages are just to point you to their website, turbovote.org.

TurboVote, along with the Secretary of State's Office, warn that you should never give out your personal information to anyone who calls or texts offering to help you register to vote.

Washington residents have until Monday, Oct. 8, to register online for the November election. After that, you'll have to register in person.