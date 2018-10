LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two cars Thursday morning in Lynnwood.

According to the South Snohomish County Fire Department, the crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on SR 99 near 196th Street SW.

Firefighters had to pry open the cars to get two people out. Both were taken with non life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.

No further details have been released.