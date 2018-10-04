× Shorewood High School dismisses students early after online threats to school

SHORELINE, Wash. — Students at Shorewood High School are being sent home for the day while school officials investigate online threats to the school.

Shoreline Public Schools announced the closure on its Twitter page.

The school had been on a modified lockdown all morning, but the lockdown was lifted at 10:45 a.m. and students were being dismissed from school at that time.

Students who ride a bus or drive to school are able to leave campus without a parent, guardian or emergency contact.

Students who walk to school must be checked out at the front door by a parent or guardian.

The school district has not released details of the online threat, citing the pending investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.