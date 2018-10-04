Sex offender arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old at Edmonds grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- A 50-year-old sex offender from Issaquah was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl at a grocery store in Edmonds more than two weeks ago, police said.

According to a news release from Edmonds PD, tips from the public and work from detectives led to his arrest at his home in North Bend.

Edmonds Police say a mother and two girls were shopping at the Ranch 99 market on 22511 Highway 99 around 4 p.m. September 15, when the suspect followed them around before touching the young girl in her private area.

The suspect is a level one sex offender, according to police, and was booked into jail on one count of child molestation in the first degree.

“This case is not yet over, there is still much left to do. Thank you to all who have helped!” said Stacie Trykar, the lead detective in the case.

Police said video from a business in Lynnwood was used to help identify the suspect. He is also suspected of going to a Lynnwood H-Mart store one hour after the first assault in Edmonds and trying to assault another young girl.

Detectives are still trying to determine whether there are more victims.

Edmonds PD says anyone who may have been victimized by the man should report him to authorities.

You can call police directly at 425-771-0200 or on the tip line at 425-771-0212

Here is a very short video clip of the sexual assault suspect from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ivFLi6slN3 — Edmonds Police (@EdmondsPolice) September 16, 2018

47.810652 -122.377355