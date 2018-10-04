Search on for ‘Honda John:’ one of two suspects identified in Morton school backpack theft, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON, Wash. -- Morton Police are asking for the public's help to find Frank Kern aka 'Honda John.'

Chief Roger Morningstar says your tips have identified him as one of the two suspects accused of stealing backpacks from the students at the Junior-Senior High school last week.

Police say Kern is the suspect in the gray tank top. They are still asking for tips to identify the other man in the black tank top with the sunken cheeks.

With the help of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, officers served a search warrant in Puyallup overnight and recovered numerous items from the theft including a personalized Morton White Pass gym bag belonging to the Peters family. Their name is actually embroidered in it.

"We're still looking and we aren't giving up on this. We encourage the men to turn themselves in," said Chief Morningstar.