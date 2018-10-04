Repeat sex-offender arrested after 2 week search in connection to sexual assault of 9-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Edmonds Police arrested a 50-year-old sex offender who had been wanted for more than two weeks for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old girl at a grocery store.

Police say the crime happened on September 15th at the Ranch 99 Market on 22511 Highway 99. Edmonds Police say an hour after the first assault, the same suspect tried to attack another girl at a different grocery store.

For weeks, law enforcement searched for the suspect.

Wednesday, Edmonds Police arrested 50-year-old Jeffrey Allen Cook at his home in North Bend.

Cook has a record of similar crimes.

Law enforcement say he has convictions from out of state for child molestation in 1998 and was convicted for communication with a minor for immoral purposes in 2017 in King County.

Isaac Weddell lives a few feet away from where Edmonds Police arrested Cook.

He says he doesn't understand how this suspect was able to continue his daily routine for weeks.

"Most felonies follow any criminal, right? How come these ones fell through the cracks,” said Weddell.

King County sheriff officials say Cook is registered as a level one sex offender.

King County’s website says level one offenders are considered low risk to re-offend. Sheriff’s officials say level one offenders will not have their picture or address posted online.

In King County, there is 3945 level one sex offenders.

“This doesn’t make any sense to me. I mean level one or level three you’re a sex offender,” said Weddell.

Edmonds Police say there were able to find Cook thanks to tips from the public, but they say this case is not over.

Police believe it is possible there are more victims.

They ask anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect, or with information to contact them.