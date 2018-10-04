Police: Woman sexually assaulted at park in Monroe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, Wash. -- Police in Monroe are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Al Borlin Park.

According to Monroe PD, officers responded Wednesday morning (Oct. 3) to a call at EvergreenHealth, where a 47-year-old woman was being examined following a sexual assault.

She told police it happened near the river at Al Borlin Park between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers searched the area, but were not able to find a suspect.

He's described as a white man in his mid-30s, about 5-foot 8 or 5-foot 9 inches tall, and weighing 180-190 pounds.

He was wearing a dark green, medium weight jacket with a distinct red pattern near the collar.

Police have not released any additional information on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department.