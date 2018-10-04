× Nearly 100 groups will share $10.8 million raised by Pearl Jam’s homelessness initiative

SEATTLE — Pearl Jam’s Home Shows initiative has raised $10.8 million to fight homelessness in Seattle and King County.

That money — a combination of donations and fundraising from 170 partners and benefit concerts by Pearl Jam — will be shared by roughly 100 organizations working to help the ever-growing homeless population.

A 19-member advisory group helped to decide which groups will get the money. The funds raised will be used to target two key issues: Diversion, or a strategy to reduce the length of time that families and people are homeless, as well as youth homelessness.

“From the start, we hoped businesses, foundations and individuals would see themselves in this work,” said Stone Gossard, Pearl Jam guitarist, co-founder and lifelong Seattle resident, in a news release. “The Home Shows initiative is about bringing the issue of homelessness closer to all of us—increasing our understanding of a complex issue, our empathy for our neighbors experiencing homelessness, and our resolve for working together. We’re proud of what our city has done. Now we need to stay inspired. There’s a lot more to do.”

Organizers said $1.7 million of the money raised remains on the table and will be distributed based on future needs.

The organizations receiving funds from Home Shows Partners and the band include:

• Accelerator YMCA

• All Home King County

• Amara Parenting & Adoption Services

• Atlantic Street Center

• A Way Home Washington

• Backpack Brigade

• Ballard Food Bank

• Bellwether Housing

• Building Changes

• Capitol Hill Housing Foundation

• Catholic Community Services of Western Washington

• Chief Seattle Club

• Child Care Resources

• Childhaven

• Cocoon House

• Community Psychiatric Clinic

• Compass Housing Alliance

• Corporation for Supportive Housing

• Crisis Clinic

• DonorsChoose.org

• Dove Project

• Downtown Emergency Service Center

• El Centro de la Raza

• Elizabeth Gregory Home

• Emergency Food Network of Tacoma & Pierce Co.

• Encompass Northwest

• Exodus Housing

• Facing Homelessness

• FamilyWorks

• FareStart

• FEEST

• Food Lifeline

• Friends of Youth

• Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County

• Hopelink

• Housing Development Consortium

• Housing Hope

• Jewish Family Service

• Jubilee Women’s Center

• King County Bar Foundation

• King County Health Clinic

• LifeWire

• Low Income Housing Institute

• Lynnwood Food Bank

• Mary’s Place

• Medical Teams International

• Mercy Housing Northwest

• Millionair Club Inc.

• Mockingbird Society

• Multi-Service Center

• Muslim Housing Services

• Navos

• Neighborhood House Incorporated

• Nexus Youth and Families

• Northwest Harvest

• Parent Trust for Washington Children

• Path WIth Art

• Pike Market Senior Center and Food Bank

• Plymouth Housing Group

• Project Feast

• Project Homeless / The Seattle Times

• Real Change

• ROOTS/Shalom Zone Nonprofit Association

• Rotary First Harvest

• Ryther

• Seattle Central College Foundation

• Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation

• Seattle Community Law Center

• Seattle-King County Coalition on Homelessness

• Seattle Public Schools

• Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission

• Senior Services of Snohomish Co. – Homage Senior Services

• Society Of St Vincent De Paul Council Of Seattle-King County

• Solid Ground

• Sound (formerly Seattle Mental Health)

• Sound Generations

• Tacoma Goodwill Industries

• Teen Feed

• Tenants Union of Washington State

• The IF Project

• The Salvation Army – King County

• Treehouse

• Treehouse for Kids

• United Indians – Labateyah House

• United Way of King County

• University District Food Bank

• Virginia Mason-Bailey-Boushay House

• Vision House

• Washington State Budget and Policy Center

• Washington Youth and Families Fund

• WELD

• Wellspring Family Services

• West Seattle Food Bank

• West Seattle Helpline

• World Association for Children and Parents

• YouthCare

• YWCA of Seattle – King County – Snohomish County

In addition to raising funds, The Home Shows initiative aimed to rally the region to devote time, energy and empathy to neighbors experiencing homelessness.

Over the course of the initiative:

More than 100,000 people each week viewed nine videos of local people sharing their stories about experiencing homelessness.

More than 30,000 people signed up to receive a weekly email leading up to the Shows to learn more about this complex issue.

Nordstrom, a Home Shows partner, issued a challenge to sign up for the newsletter and brought 2,000 employees on board.

Nearly 100 restaurants spread the word during a night in which a portion of proceeds benefited the initiative.

More than 300 people signed up to volunteer with United Way of King County, helping to package kits to help people on the street, preparing meals, and cleaning up provider facilities around the community.

#TheHomeShows hashtag was used more than 12,500 times on Twitter, reaching as many as 132 million people.

“The Home Shows Initiative has been so effective at bringing together government, business leaders, service providers, philanthropy and people who have experienced homelessness,” said Raikes Foundation co-founder, Tricia Raikes. “I am optimistic that we can build on this effort to show the nation that with the right mix of compassion, will, and know-how, we can live in a world without homelessness.”