Man who tried to kidnap a 16-year-old jogger arrested in Tukwila

SEATTLE — A man who tried to kidnap a 16-year-old girl between Kent and Federal Way in August has been arrested, according to King County Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Kevin J. Perkins was arrested in Tukwila Thursday for kidnapping 1.

Earlier this week, the King County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspect who Abbott said grabbed a teen jogger in the area of South 272nd Street and 42nd Avenue South on August 13 and pushed her into a dark colored SUV.

“The suspect grabbed the victim’s throat and was able to push her into the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The suspect got the victim’s pants partially down and tried to keep her in the vehicle,” Abbott said.

The 16-year-old girl violently fought back — kicking the suspect, screaming for help, and honking the SUV’s horn. Abbott said at one point she scratched the man’s face.

The teen managed to get away and flag down a passing vehicle for help.

“The suspect grabbed the victim and she took off her sweatshirt to get away. The suspect then grabbed the victim’s leg and her shoe came off. Still, the victim was able to run away and flag down a passing vehicle for help,” Abbott said.

DNA evidence linked Perkins to the crime, according to Abbott.