Crooks break into Seattle family-owned business twice in a week

SEATTLE, WA - Thieves stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of goods from a local Seattle business twice in the last week, employees say.

Early Wednesday morning, surveillance video shows two men breaking into the Bob Oates Sewer and Rooter on the 600 block of West Nickerson Street.

“Once you see the gates ripped open you know something bad happened,” said Andrew Vigil.

Vigil works at Bob Oates. He says he showed up to work to find the gate destroyed. Then he saw the video of the two crooks in the act.

“They’re not hiding themselves there not be stealthy with what they’re doing,” he said.

Employees with Bob Oates say the crooks destroyed their work vans, stealing gear that was inside. The employees say the crooks appeared to be looking for specific tools.

Vigil says the crooks got away with a camera used to inspect drains, that costs thousands of dollars.

Vigil says the worst part is this is the second time this has happened in about a week.

“We have people who work here day-to-day who can’t do their normal jobs, because they have to focus making sure things like this can’t happen again which takes away from providing a service to a customer,” said Vigil.

In total, management with Bob Oates says about $30 -$40k worth of goods have been stolen or damaged.

They have filed police reports.

Employees hope this surveillance video will lead to an arrest.