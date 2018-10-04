Watch Q13 News at 3 p.m., followed by Seahawks Gameday and Thursday Night Football

Cops searching for man who stole dog from Bellingham library

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing someone’s dog from a Bellingham library.

Bellingham police said Thursday that a man was caught on surveillance video walking away with Clover, a 1-year-old yellow lab.

Police released several photos of the suspect and asked the public to call 911 if they spot the dog or the suspect:

“Please keep your eyes open and let’s work together to reunite Clover with her family. If you see her or her thief, please call 9-1-1 immediately.”