Arrest made after woman killed in Puyallup apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Puyallup police say they've made an arrest after a woman was found dead in an apartment in an apparent case of domestic violence.

Officers went to the apartment on South Meridian Street at around 2:25 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the woman, in her 40s, failed to show up for work the day before.

Authorities say a subject connected to the case is in custody, but they have released no further details about that person or the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated.