Arrest made after woman killed in Puyallup apartment

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Puyallup police say they've made an arrest after a woman was found dead in an apartment in an apparent case of domestic violence.
Officers went to the apartment on South Meridian Street at around 2:25 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the woman, in her 40s, failed to show up for work the day before.
Authorities say a subject connected to the case is in custody, but they have released no further details about that person or the victim.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
47.167841 -122.293355