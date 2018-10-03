Tacoma to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day on October 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The City of Tacoma has added its name to a growing list of cities in the United States that celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day rather than Columbus Day.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, council members officially recognized the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

More than 70 jurisdictions now celebrate the day, including Spokane, Olympia, and Seattle.

Before approving the measure, the council acknowledged the recent work to build the relationship with the Puyallup Tribe.

Members of the Puyallup Tribe also took part in a flag raising ceremony. The Puyallup Nation flag is now posted in the city council chambers.