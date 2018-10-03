Police: Someone is setting fires inside unlocked vehicles in Redmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, Wash. -- Redmond Police are investigating a series of vehicle fires in the Education Hill and downtown neighborhoods.

According to police, officers have responded to seven separate fires set inside vehicles since Sept. 24. All but one of the fires were minor and had already gone out by the time the arson was discovered.

In the early hours of Sept. 28, fire and police responded to a vehicle engulfed in flames at an apartment complex in the 17200 block of NE 85th Place. The fire had spread to the covered parking structure, but crews were able to extinguish it quickly.

Police found evidence an additional small fire in another vehicle nearby.

Redmond PD also received reports of four vehicle prowls with small fires set inside sometime during Sept. 23 and 24 in the neighborhood around NE 79th Street and 170th Avenue NE.

No suspects have been arrested, and it does not appear any specific type of vehicle is being targeted. All of the vehicles had apparently been left unlocked, but nothing of value was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redmond Police. You can leave tips 24 hours a day using the non emergency number at 425-556-2500.