Five law enforcement officers shot in South Carolina

The shootings took place during an active shooter incident, which is now over, the Florence County Emergency Management Department said on its Twitter page.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

A suspect is in custody, the county said.

The scene of the shooting in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road remains a crime scene, the county emergency management said.

“Prayers with injured officers in Florence and their families,” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said on social media.