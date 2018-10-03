× AT&T reports outages for wireless customers in Washington, Oregon and Alaska

SEATTLE — Internet and mobile AT&T customers in Washington, Alaska, California and Oregon experienced issues with their services Wednesday almost immediately following a test from the National Wireless Emergency Alert System.

AT&T said about 3 p.m., that they were “aware of an issue affecting wireless data services for some customers in the areas surrounding Bothell, WA, and Portland, OR.”

“Our technicians are engaged and working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue,” AT&T told Q13 News.

At its peak, 552 customers in Seattle, 447 customers in Portland, 159 customers in Anchorage, and 138 customers in Renton reported their services being disrupted, according to AT&T’s outage map.