4 dogs die in Renton area house fire

RENTON, Wash. — Fire officials say 4 dogs died in a house fire Wednesday evening in the East Renton Highlands.

An initial investigation points to a heater tipping over and igniting a mattress at a home in the 20000 block of SE 145th Street in Maple Hills.

Eastside Fire officials say the mattress ended up smoldering for a long time before the fire broke out about 9 p.m. and then spread to the garage.

At least one person will be displaced, but no humans were hurt in the fire.

