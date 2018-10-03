4 dogs die in Renton area house fire
RENTON, Wash. — Fire officials say 4 dogs died in a house fire Wednesday evening in the East Renton Highlands.
An initial investigation points to a heater tipping over and igniting a mattress at a home in the 20000 block of SE 145th Street in Maple Hills.
Eastside Fire officials say the mattress ended up smoldering for a long time before the fire broke out about 9 p.m. and then spread to the garage.
At least one person will be displaced, but no humans were hurt in the fire.
47.467045 -122.067896