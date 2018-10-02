Shots fired during traffic stop in Tacoma; three schools on lockdown

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect is barricaded in a shed after shots were fired during a traffic stop in Tacoma, and a nearby middle school is on lockdown in response.

Tacoma Police Spokesperson Loretta Cool said Pierce County sheriff’s deputies attempted to make a traffic stop at 69th Street and S. Park Avenue. Shots were fired during the attempted traffic stop, but it’s unknown whether it was deputies or the suspect who fired the shots.

The suspect fled on foot, prompting Baker Middle School to be placed on lockdown. Lockdown at Baker means internal and external doors are locked, lights are off, and kids are on the floor.

Birney Elementary School and Fernhill Elementary Schools are in modified lockdown. External doors are locked but classes are continuing.

Suspect still outstanding please stay out of area. pic.twitter.com/63tuMFz2X6 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) October 2, 2018

The suspect ran to a shed at the intersection of South 76th Street and J Street, just blocks away from Baker Middle, and is barricaded inside the shed.

Washington State Patrol, Tacoma Police and Pierce County deputies are all on scene.