Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks suspended indefinitely for insider-trading conviction

RENTON, Wash. – If nothing else, the Seattle Seahawks got three solid games out of Mychal Kendricks.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the linebacker will be suspended indefinitely after he was convicted of insider training in September. Kendrick is scheduled to be sentenced in January, and faces up to 25 years in prison.

In need of help at linebacker after both Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright suffered injuries, the Seahawks signed Kendricks and started him beginning with Week 2’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Kendricks had 13 tackles and two sacks in three games.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kendricks’ behalf, saying Kendricks had “done all the right things since arriving in Seattle.”