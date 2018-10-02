Parkland McDonald’s temporarily closes due to rat infestation

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Parkland McDonald’s is closed for food safety concerns after complaints of rats running around the fast food restaurant.

One woman, Nathaly Williams, posted videos of the rats on her Facebook page.

The restaurant at 11012 Parkland Avenue South closed voluntarily on Sept. 30 to clean.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said McDonald's is stepping up work with their existing pest control service to address the rat infestation.

"We take this matter seriously and will continue to work with this restaurant to ensure it’s safe for the public before it reopens," said the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in a Facebook post.