In a big step forward, NHL committee votes to proceed with Seattle expansion

NEW YORK – Seattle took a giant step closer to getting an NHL team on Tuesday.

The NHL’s executive committee voted unanimously to recommend to the league’s board of governors that it should vote to give proceed with Seattle’s application for an expansion franchise.

The vote was 9-0, with Tampa Bay owner Jeff Vinik absent from the meeting.

Commissioner Bettman update on the Seattle expansion application. pic.twitter.com/lrzDB72BcJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 2, 2018

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says there is still more information to be gathered before the board next meets Dec. 3-4. At that point, there could be more clarity on whether the team would begin play in 2020 or 2021, though that decision could be made later.

The nine-owner executive committee heard from Seattle stakeholders at a meeting earlier Tuesday. Barring an unforeseen obstacle, which would most likely come from work on the downtown arena, Bettman expects the board to be ready to vote in two months.

Bettman said the franchise’s still-theoretical inaugural season depends on how long it takes to renovate KeyArena.

“There seems to be a lot of attention to 2020 vs. 2021, and at the end of the day if we can do 2020 we will, and if we can’t it will be a year later,” Bettman said.