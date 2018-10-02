Former Care.com babysitter sentenced to 5 years for molesting boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A University of Washington student was sentenced to five years in prison for molesting a young boy he was supposed to be watching.

In April, Colin Cutler was charged with child molestation in the first degree for molesting a 9-year-old boy in his care.

At the time, the boy told his parents that Cutler said to keep “cuddle time” a “secret.”

Cutler used Care.com to find families to work for. The popular company matches caregivers with families.

Dr. Elizabeth Meade with Swedish Medical Center told Q13 News vetted companies do provide a layer of security because it provides background checks. But the reality is that background checks are not enough.

“Fewer than 1% of people who are convicted of molesting a child have existing criminal records,” she said.

Police believe there could be more victims.