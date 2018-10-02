Earl Thomas, Will Dissly officially placed on injured reserve

SEATTLE — We all knew it was coming.

The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday officially placed free safety Earl Thomas on injured reserve.

Thomas broke his leg in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ 20-17 win, a tibia fracture that Carroll said was “almost in the same area” where the free safety broke the same leg two years ago.

On the way off the field, Thomas made flipped the bird in the vicinity of the Seahawks’ sideline, though it was difficult to tell if it was aimed at the sideline, the stands above, or the world in general.

“I don’t know exactly what the intention of that was,” Carroll said. “I didn’t see it. I don’t know what the intention was there and I’m not jumping to conclusions on it. There’s nothing for us to talk about at this point.”

The injury was a clear distillation of both Thomas’ and the team’s point of view over the past months as he entered the final year of his contract. Thomas held out from training camp and had been vocal about his desire to either have his contract extended or be traded to a team that would do so. NFL teams, however, are nervous about signing a player to a large contract who could suffer an injury and affect their salary camp going forward – a situation they just went through with strong safety Kam Chancellor.

Carroll said Thomas suffered a clean break and has the option of surgery, but hasn’t yet decided what to do. Last time, he opted not to get surgery and it took 2-3 months to heal. Tyler Lockett, who also suffered a similar break two years ago, did opt for surgery.

The Seahawks also officially placed tight end Will Dissly on the IR. The team lost the rookie tight end early in the game to a patella injury after he was tackled by Arizona’s Antoine Bethea.