Trump to award Medal of Honor to combat medic from Puyallup

President Donald Trump plans to award the Medal of Honor to a retired Army staff sergeant in recognition of his treatment and evacuation of fellow US soldiers while taking fire from enemy combatants in Afghanistan in 2008.

The White House announced Friday the President will recognize Ronald J. Shurer with the award on October 1 for “conspicuous gallantry.”

Shurer and his team were engaged in heavy combat when he braved enemy fire to treat a wounded solder, according to a statement from the White House. Shurer then fought his way to another group of four more wounded solders that he treated and stabilized before evacuating the group down a mountainside while using his body to shield them from enemy fire.

“After he loaded the wounded in the evacuation helicopter, he retook control of his commando squad and rejoined the fight,” the statement continued. “Then-Staff Sergeant Shurer’s heroic actions saved the lives of his teammates.”

Shurer attended Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington. After graduating in 1997, he attended Washington State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business economics.

After the September 11, 2011 terror attacks, Shurer joined the U.S. armed forces — following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, grandfather and parents:

“Shurer entered the U.S. Army in 2002 and was assigned to the 601st Area Support Medical Company, 261st Area Medical Battalion, 44th Medical Command, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In January 2004, he entered Special Forces selection and reported to the Special Forces Qualification Course in June. After donning his green beret, Shurer was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group in June 2006. Shurer deployed to Afghanistan from August 2006 to March 2007, and again from October 2007 to May 2008. “After separating from the Army in May 2009, Shurer was hired by the U.S. Secret Service and was stationed in Phoenix, Arizona, to investigate financial crimes, perform advance work and protect the president, vice president and high-level dignitaries. In May 2014 he moved to Washington, D.C., as part of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team, the tactical team that works to suppress, divert and neutralize any coordinated attack against the president of the United States. “Shurer’s awards and decorations include the Silver Star, the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Clasp and two Loops, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral “2,” the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal, the Valorous Unit Award, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the Special Forces Tab. “Shurer currently resides in Virginia with his wife and two sons.”

The Medal of Honor is the most prestigious decoration in the US military. Recipients of the award must have demonstrated “incontestable proof of the performance of the meritorious conduct, and each recommendation for the award must be considered on the standard of extraordinary merit.”

