Hiker from Renton dies in fall near Snoqualmie Pass

SEATTLE — Authorities say a 61-year-old man from suburban Seattle died in a fall while hiking in an area of Snoqualmie Pass.

King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott says man’s spouse called authorities Friday night to report that the Renton man had not returned home from a hike at Chair Peak.

Abbott says King County Search and Rescue responded Saturday morning with 70 volunteers to look for the man, who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff.

Authorities estimated that he fell about 100 feet (30 meters).

His name hasn’t been released.

A King County Search and Rescue team hiked in to recover the body after a helicopter was unable to hoist the man out because of windy conditions.

Snoqualmie Pass is along Interstate 90 about 54 miles (86 kilometers) east of Seattle.