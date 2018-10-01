Fare increases start today for Washington State Ferries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE --Washington State Ferries has announced several fare changes that begin today (Oct. 1).

According to a news release, the summer peak season surcharge for single vehicle fares ended on Sunday (Sept. 30), but overall fare increases take effect today.

Changes include:

• 2.5 percent fare increase for small and standard sized vehicles

• No fare increase for oversized vehicles (22 feet and longer)

• 2.1 percent fare increase for passengers

• School sponsored group passenger fare will increase from $2 per group for round-trip travel to $10 per group for a round-trip.

Click here for more information on how the fare increases will impact your commute and your wallet.