Counselor at Monroe youth camp accused of spying on girls in cabin

MONROE, Wash. – A counselor at a Catholic youth camp in Monroe was arrested after a group of underage girls said they caught him looking through the window of their cabin.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of 12 counts of first-degree voyeurism Friday, but Q13 News isn’t naming him because prosecutors haven’t charged him.

A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy was called to Camp Hamilton on Lake Fontal early Friday morning. The camp is owned and operated by the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle, and was rented out to a Seattle Catholic school that was holding an event for eighth graders over the weekend. The camp supplied the staff for the event, deputies said.

The girls said they were changing for bed the night before, when one of them looked up and saw the counselor looking through the window of the cabin. The girl said “she was immediately emotional,” and her reaction caused another girl to look out and see the man as well.

The first girl said he locked eyes with her for about five seconds, and the second girl said he did so as well for about two seconds. They said he slowly stepped to the side of the window, but they could still see his shoulder for a couple of seconds before he finally disappeared.

The girls said they’d noticed the counselor staring at them earlier in the day, which made them uncomfortable.

Deputies said it was unclear the counselor was outside the window and what state of dress he saw the girls in, but staff and the girls all said there was no reason for him to be at the window.

The counselor has worked for the camp for “multiple seasons” during the summers, and works for ski resorts during the winter.

Q13 News contacted officials at the camp, but hadn’t heard back early Monday afternoon.