Pierce County– Washington State Troopers are investigating a five vehicle injury crash on northbound I-5, near State Route 16.

Troopers say a semi-truck traveling south on I-5 in struck a center barrier forcing it into northbound traffic.

The northbound lanes are blocked, as troopers investigate the crash. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes.

Stay with Q13 News for the latest developments.