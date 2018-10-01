× 10 vehicle crash shuts down westbound I-90 near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A crash involving seven semi tractor-trailers and three passenger cars is blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. at milepost 87, two miles east of Cle Elum.

Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore said people were injured in the crash but he could not say how many or the severities of their injuries. A few people were transported to hospitals.

Moore described the scene as “quite a mess” and said a couple semis rolled over and a couple jackknifed.

Officials have not said what caused the crash, but it is raining and the roadway is wet.

Moore said the road will be closed for several hours to clean up and investigate the crash.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.