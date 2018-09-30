× Trooper stops stolen vehicle, wrong-way chase with intentional crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A trooper was able to stop a lengthy vehicle pursuit Sunday morning by intentionally crashing into the stolen truck.

According to Washington State Patrol trooper Johnna Batiste, the chase began about 6:45 a.m. when Lakewood PD received a 911 call about a vehicle prowler. Shortly after, there was a second call about a vehicle prowler with the same description.

When officers arrived, they realized the vehicle in question was reported stolen. They attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver fled from authorities.

The driver entered I-5 the wrong way from Gravelly, traveling north in the southbound lanes, police said. The vehicle almost struck a trooper on a traffic stop before exiting the freeway at Bridgeport.

The pursuit continued through Lakewood and Tacoma before the driver of the stolen vehicle entered SR-16 the wrong way from 19th Street in Tacoma and traveled west in the eastbound lanes. The driver tried to exit at 6th Avenue, saw a trooper at the bottom of the ramp, made a U-turn and continued the wrong way on SR-16.

“Troopers knew the vehicle was approaching a blind curve at 6th Ave., and a trooper traveling eastbound in the eastbound lanes struck the vehicle intentionally, forcing it to a stop,” Batiste said.

The driver tried to flee on foot, but the suspect was detained at the scene.

The trooper, as well as the driver and the passenger in the stolen vehicle, suffered minor injuries.

The suspect has a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft.

Already clear the hospital, back at the scene and back to work. Thus is the life. Proud to work along side you Trooper Schramm. pic.twitter.com/396tx9ivhI — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) September 30, 2018