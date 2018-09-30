× Earl Thomas carted off the field with an air cast on his leg in fourth quarter

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It’s what Earl Thomas had been afraid of.

The Seattle Seahawks’ Pro Bowl free safety was taken off the field on a cart on Sunday in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ game against the Cardinals.

There was no confirmation on what exactly the injury was, but trainers put an air cast on his left leg before he was taken off the field.

The injury came on a scoring play for the Cardinals, when Josh Rosen connected with Chad Williams for a 22-yard touchdown.

Thomas skipped all of training camp and didn’t return to the team until the week before the season opener. He’s in the final year of his contract, and has said he plans to focus on staying healthy.

The injury happened on the same field on which Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman were hurt last season, the final Seahawks game for both.

As Thomas was being carted off the field, he appeared to make an obscene gesture.